Singer Sasha Brighton rues the day she lost her twins

This year’s Eid al-Adha must have come on a sad note for Sasha Brighton as the singer remembers the day she lost her twins on the eve of the holy day in the Muslim religion.

The “Kawomera” singer who was engrossed in a rosy relationship with embattled city socialite Herbert Shonga made the revelation through her socials.

The day I lost my twins. Oh God!!!!. Sasha Brighton

Earlier this year, we ran a story of how Shonga was heaping praise on Sasha Brighton’s prowess in sheets.

The pair went on to confirm how they were expecting twins before the end of this year and had also promised to officially legalize their romance.

