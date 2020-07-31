On Thursday 30th July 2020, Wakiso-based Bishop Arnold Muwonge through Spice Diana extended aid to the orphaned children of late dancer Nandundu Sylvia a.k.a Shortie in Kansanga.

In October 2017, Nandudu Sylvia, the distinctively short female dancer and comedian who appeared in a couple of Gravity Omutujju’s music videos, passed on at her home in Kibati, Kansanga, Makindye division.

A few artistes and associates of the late dancer have at times offered a helping hand to her surviving children who remained vulnerable after the sole provider of the family passed on.

Nandudu Sylvia (RIP) performing with Gravity Omutujju

Yesterday, Bishop Muwonge together with Source Management singer Spice Diana delivered basic needs to the family. Among the delivered items were food stuffs like sugar, rice, matooke, bread, beans, posho among others.

Musa and Mellisa lost their mother as toddlers and have since survived on volunteers until Spice Diana used her influence and reached out to Bishop Arnold Muwonge to deliver the items during lockdown.

Bishop Arnold Muwonge

It’s important to appreciate the impact of lockdown on people with disabilities. These wonderful families and children with a condition known as dwarfism have almost been forgotten to the extent of starvation. We are helping and praying with them plus engaging the authorities on the matter. This month, our food and medical relief efforts are focusing on people with disabilities. Bishop Arnold Muwonge | Proprietor of NDE network

Below are some of the photos from the charitable cause:











