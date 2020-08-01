FreeBoy shines again on ‘Touch Me Slow’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Swangz Avenue highly buzzing new signee FreeBoy Adams continues to shine with the release of the visuals to his latest track dubbed Touch Me Slow.

“Touch Me Slow” is a Luganda word that is translated as “Nkwata Mpola” which is usually used to ask or tell someone to slow down on how they are handling you.

The attractive music video features dazzling and good looking vixens grooving to the jam in a very exciting way that forces someone to put the video on replay.

The video was shot and directed by Steve SugarFX. Watch the visuals below:

