GMG boss hits studio, features Daddy Andre on new song ‘Tonjagala’

Taking matters in his own hands doesn’t even suit the description well enough in reference to how Gifted Music Group (GMG) boss Paul Owor decided to hit the studios and record a new song with Daddy Andre titled “Tonjagala”.

Paul Owor a.k.a Hustle King (29) is the owner of Gifted Music Group and has managed several top talents in the local music industry including Ziza Bafana, Allan Toniks, Latinum, Shena Skies, among others.

Paul Owor (Right) and Allan Toniks (Second Right)

Following his successful contribution to the music industry behind the scenes, Hustle King formed a new duo “The Executives” which consists of himself and Kirunda Derrick aka Hustle Chief.

The Executives duo decided to put their voices to work and express their talents at the forefront as they hit studio with yet another top stakeholder in the industry Daddy Andre.

The Executives

Together they produced a new song dubbed “Tonjagala” translated to mean “You Don’t Love Me”. It was recorded and produced by Singer, Songwriter and Producer Daddy Andre who also features on the same track.

It is a nice song that you might like on first listen and hence worth a playback. According to the duo, the video will be out soon and it’s just the start of more tracks to be released in months to come.

Listen to the audio below:

