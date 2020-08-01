Victor Kamenyo goes AWOL after defaulting 7-month’s rent arrears

Local rapper Derrick Katongole alias Victor Kamenyo went AWOL after reports emerged revealing how he had gone into hiding from his landlady for defaulting seven months rent arrears.

According to his landlady, Victor Kamenyo was supposed to be paying Shs 350,000 monthly but starting January this year, he stopped paying and asked for some time as he pleaded that he be excused for a certain period of time.

I first took it easy when he requested to be pardoned on since we had entered the COVID-19 lockdown, so I got lenient to him. He kept on telling me that he would pay sometime later until a certain period reached and we agreed he pays half and then he leaves the house. As of now, he has gone into hiding. Landlord

Victor Kamenyo’s departure from his Landlady’s rentals did not actually make her feel bitter but got furious by the fact that the rapper left his house looking like a ‘pigsty’ yet he kept on pestering her to improve on a number of things in the house to look fancy.

VIDEO: Shameless rapper Victor Kamenyo on the run after failing to pay rent. Furious landlady spills his dirty linen. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Friday, July 31, 2020

