Vyper Ranking drops lit light-hearted ‘Sivawo’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Bantu Entertainment singer Ayiire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking has finally shared the highly-anticipated visuals to his latest light-hearted love track dubbed “Sivawo”.

Listening to the sweet track, Vyper Ranking promises to stick to his better half in the great and tough times adding how she brings out the best in him.

He goes on to compliment his lover on how she has a soft body and a cute smile that always melts his heart to the extent that he doesn’t compare her to any other woman.

In the video, Vyper Ranking is seen having a light and blissful moment while with his lover and at the same time trying to plead to her not to ditch him for anybody else.

Vyper Ranking’s stunning new music video was shot and directed by Visan Magic whereas the audio was produced, mixed, and mastered by Nexo. Watch and rate the video below.

