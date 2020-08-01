Presidential Advisor on Kampala Affairs Catherine Kusasira lost her cool when she came across Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo’s artwork revealing how the events promoter wants to contest for mayorship in Nakawa division.

The artwork got Catherine Kusasira irritated to the extent that she revealed her true colors and the opinions against Bajjo which she has had for long.

The Nkola Ya Taxi singer expressed her bitterness when she described Bajjo as a ‘hypocrite and ignorant’ person who does not possess even a low class academic document in his life.

Kusasira went on to note how she is ready to take the matter to the courts of law and file a case against people whom she put in Bajjo’s bracket so that they can be barred from contesting for leadership positions.

She also rallied the people of Nakawa to strongly decampaign Bajjo before she takes her complaints to court.

We are not tolerating every hypocrisy’s in our liberated Uganda, my Nakawa people why could you allow such ignorant people even without a low class certificate to stand for you like your memory is wiped, wake up guys. If you can’t defend yourselves, am taking my complaint/disagreement to the law/court to report my disagreement against these fake people like Bajjo, Segirinya and so forth. We can’t tolerate such unqualified, Uncertain, Uneducated people blow up our Nation. Catherine Kusasira

