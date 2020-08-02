Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi has inked her name on the list of local artists whose songs hit a million views on the YouTube App in a short period of time.

The update comes through after her hit song dubbed “Repeat It” that she released four months ago notched the one million views mark and still soaring.

It should be recalled that Azawi kicked off her commercial music career early this year. Her first single track “Quinamino” sent a strong wave to music lovers and to the whole industry alerting everyone how powerful she could be.

As everyone waited upon her next song which was off her ‘Low Fit’ EP, Azawi did not disappoint when she dropped a fire jam as expected.

Her songs on the EP were a testimony of her unwavering determination, which earned her top spot during the lockdown since her music was on ratation throughout the period.

Congratulations Azawi!

