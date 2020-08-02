Harmonize signs Young Skales under his Konde Music Worldwide label

The past couple of years have seen Tanzanian music dominate East Africa thanks to Diamond Platnumz who took the bull by the horn.

Apparently, the Tanzanians are looking forward to conquering West Africa and baby steps were kicked off with a couple of collaborations between the two wings of Africa

As you read this, Konde Gang Music label boss Harmonize, born Rajab Abdul Kahali, set a challenge to fellow music label owners when he officially signed Nigeria’s already established artist Young Skales to his label.

The pair who collaborated on a track dubbed “Fire Waist” made the official announcement on Harmonize’s Instagram account on Friday evening confirming the partnership.

AFRICA MUSIC DREAMING TO THE World. We are happy to welcome Genius Musician from Nigeria my Brother Young Skales WELCOME TO THE FAMILY Konde Gang I S S A DREAM TEAM Harmonize

Young Skales also confirmed the development in a separate post noting the Konde Music Worldwide will be his official management for East Africa and anyone interested in working with him should contact the Harmonize owned record label.

Hello my East African lovers, I have officially come on board with Konde Music. The team Konde Gang will now stand as my management in East Africa. Holler Choppa for all things Skales in East Africa. LET’S GO!!! 🌍🇹🇿🇳🇬. Young Skales

