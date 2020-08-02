I don’t care what you say, I love what we have – Sheila Salta’s boyfriend

NBS TV’s Katch Up presenter Sheilah Salta’s lover has publicly assured whoever was coming up with loose talk of a break-up between him and his better half not to bother them.

Through a post on his socials, Maxxi disclosed how the pair have previously had their ups and downs but always sorted them amicably between themselves alone.

On that note, he went boldly told whoever is interfering with their love life to back off asserting that he doesn’t care or mind whatever negativity is being said about their relationship.

He cemented his point by showing love and heaping praise upon his baby mama noting that he deeply loves what he has as well as adding that Sheila Salta has the best kiss ever.

We’ve had our ups and downs, and everybody has an opinion about me and her being together! Just letting y’all know I don’t really care, I love what we have, this girl is my bestie, and she has the best kiss. Sheila Saltofte lucky me eh! Maxxi

