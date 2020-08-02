Rema Namakula sparks pregnancy rumors in new photo shoot with hubby

Popular talented songstress Rema Namakula has left tongues wagging after dropping hints that she could be pregnant.

This is after the songbird shared photos with her husband Dr.Hamza Ssebunya seemingly pregnant/ heavy on her social media platforms.

The Banyabo singer posted the photos of herself in a blue and black colored dress spotting a bulging baby bump while tightly hugging her lover all looking and feeling comfortable in his chest and arms.

Though she only captioned the photos with two heart emojis and no words on it, many were left with belief that she could be pregnant.

Going by the looks that the pair cast in the photo shoot, they seemed ready to celebrate their baby shower in the near future which compelled a number of her fans to dive into her comment section and duly congratulated her upon her assumed “pregnancy”.

Since we can not confirm the reports as of now, we can only promise to keep you posted as we keep a keen eye on the mother of one.

