Am proud to be part of Jackie Chandiru’s comeback – Arrow Boy

Behold, the queen Jackie Chandiru is back on the active music scene. She has had her lows in the past few years but hopes are high that she will dominate the playlists yet again with a comeback Arrow Boy is proud to be part of.

Former Blu*3 songstress Jackie Chandiru was secretly flown out of the country by her dutch husband Nol Van Vliet to seek treatment following her battle with drug abuse in 2019.

Earlier this same year, she was rumored to have pitched camp in Kenya following a picture she shared on her socials showing off her new engagement ring.

She released her first jam of the year in June dubbed “Quarantine“. It marked her return to music. A few days ago, her new project dubbed “The One” with Arrow Boy was released.

Speaking on how working with Chandiru feels, Arrow Boy revealed how much he adores the Ugandan queen and how he is proud to be part of her comeback.

Proud of this Queen. Her journey is full of inspiration. If you remember the song Called Gold Digger and the group called Blue3, you will get what I am talking about. I am really happy to be part of her come back. Arrow Boy | Facebook

Arrow Boy

Jackie Chandiru and Arrow Boy have already started a media tour in Kenya as they make necessary noise around their new collaboration which has started gaining ground Kenyatta’s land.

If all goes well, they are likely to do the same for the other East African countries in promotion of the song which could mark the real comeback for Chandiru who was a top favorite for most music lovers in the region.

We can only wish the very best to happen for Chandiru and her team because we are aware of what an exceptional talent she is and what she has been through the past few years.

Take a look at Arrow Boy and Jackie Chandiru’s new collaboration titled “The One” below:

