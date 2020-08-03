How ‘Big Tril’ was skinned alive by Arsenal fans on Twitter

Big Tril is not a stranger to online trolls and you could say that he attracts the attacks by his statements but this time around, he was almost skinned alive by Arsenal fans after a Twitter account created in his names tweeted recklessly.

Big Tril’s official account (@bigtrilkaiza) was hacked a couple of months back by the time he opened up a new account (@bigtrilofficial), someone had already fetched a large following on another parody account (@bigtrill256).

The parody account has been making all sorts of noise and creating huge clapback by tweeting controversial content. Big Tril has found it difficult to assure his fans and critics of the existence of the parody account.

On Saturday, Arsenal FC won the Emirates FA Cup after a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC. The parody account tweeted: “Arsenal fans shout as if they have won a champions league.”

Arsenal fans shout as if they have won a champions league 😳😳😳😳 — BIGTRIL (@bigtrill256) August 1, 2020

The tweet was followed up with some of the harshest reactions as several Ugandans on Twitter, including top figures like Robert Kabushenga and Asan Kasingye, trolled the rapper.

Below are some of the numerous trolls that were retweeted alongside the tweet:

.@bigtrill256 u sing as if U won a Grammy🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/vtRmXTzW34 — Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) August 2, 2020

All I know, all teams probably including yours, took part in this competition. What did they intend to achieve? Win the CL? This win hurt some people pretty bad! https://t.co/RmIbKYm0T7 — Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) August 2, 2020

The pandemic taught us that parte after parte wasn't that a hit even. We were just desperate! https://t.co/bOQlXzX4AU — DO𝐍 ÄTUИG𝐈S𝐀 (@don_atngz) August 1, 2020

But the noise is more louder than your music. https://t.co/1W71nuqEjF — Evelyn Nakayi (@Evelyn_Nakayi) August 1, 2020

Correction…



We shout like we've won 14 FA Cups!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



(When you finish 10th, you shout whenever you can! 😂) https://t.co/4r31zolh5s — MisterDeejayUG (@misterdeejayug) August 1, 2020

Do you remember the noise you made when you won the BET. https://t.co/Pmxz3ClUHQ — HUM by nature♣ (@Humphreyk256k) August 1, 2020

You are still eating off Sempa’s words https://t.co/VviQhbH7rl — Asaph Basheija (@AsaphAlvez) August 2, 2020

You shouted for us after Parte after Parte but it didn't even get you verified! 😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/lQjpE23X5t — Geoffrey D Obbo (@geoffobbo13) August 1, 2020

We still Remember when Wizkid okayed performing parte after parte with you at Kololo and you thought he could offer you a collabo 😊😀😀 https://t.co/WzuOo6Kk2m — Westnile Prince 🔱 (@alzaidvictor) August 1, 2020

Did Parte after Parte win you a BET? https://t.co/zsrSRkBfuM — Payo⚡️ (@enywaru) August 1, 2020

One hit wonder with an attitude of 14 time Grammy winner. https://t.co/xkLBL3bG60 — Ötim (@mwineedgar) August 2, 2020

