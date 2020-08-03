How ‘Big Tril’ was skinned alive by Arsenal fans on Twitter

Big Tril is not a stranger to online trolls and you could say that he attracts the attacks by his statements but this time around, he was almost skinned alive by Arsenal fans after a Twitter account created in his names tweeted recklessly.
Big Tril’s official account (@bigtrilkaiza) was hacked a couple of months back by the time he opened up a new account (@bigtrilofficial), someone had already fetched a large following on another parody account (@bigtrill256).
The parody account has been making all sorts of noise and creating huge clapback by tweeting controversial content. Big Tril has found it difficult to assure his fans and critics of the existence of the parody account.
On Saturday, Arsenal FC won the Emirates FA Cup after a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC. The parody account tweeted: “Arsenal fans shout as if they have won a champions league.”
The tweet was followed up with some of the harshest reactions as several Ugandans on Twitter, including top figures like Robert Kabushenga and Asan Kasingye, trolled the rapper.
Below are some of the numerous trolls that were retweeted alongside the tweet:
