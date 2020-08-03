Uganda’s vocal empress Jackie Chandiru features Kenya’s Dancehall wonder boy Arrow Boy on a new song dubbed “The One”. Watch the visuals here first:

Jackie Chandiru releases her second song in a space of three months since returning to active music following a relapse of years as she recovered from drug abuse.

The former Blu*3 songstress has never been doubted talent-wise and she continues to show that even after a long while out, she still holds a spot at the table with her moving vocals and songwriting skills.

Arrow Boy is a top Kenyan Dancehall artiste who has often proclaimed his admiration for Uganda, the lifestyle and music from the pearl of Africa.

This is not his first collaboration he is doing with a Ugandan artiste after “Lover Man” on which he featured the Voltage Music duo Kent and Flosso in 2017.

On the collabo with Jackie Chandiru, Arrow Boy continues to show why he has been arguably the biggest Dancehall artiste in Kenya for the last three years.

The audio was produced by Vicky Pon Dis and the visuals were directed by Enos Olik. Take gaze below:

