In his new song, John Kasadha a.k.a John Blaq requests to know where he stands in the relationship with his lover. The song titled “Ngamba” has visuals already out.

Consistence seems to be John Blaq’s middle name and amongst the active musicians, he continues to show why he has gathered such a big following of local music fans and won several awards in such a short time.

“Ngamba” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Tell Me”. It is a love song with a smooth flow and gently laid out lyrics – one that you can easily fall in love with.

The audio, produced by Big Davie and Bomba Music and mastered by Herbertskillz, is a typical John Blaq music style as he confesses his feeling to his lover and asks her to let him know if they are on the same page.

The visuals were directed by Pest of Grate Make Films. Shot on one scene, he does well to play around with the set, lighting and coloring. Watch the visuals here first:

