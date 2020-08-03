Nick Products management songstress Lydia Bless, real name Lydia Namatovu, releases her new love song dubbed “Kambikukwase”.

Lydia Bless’ music style is very reminiscent of most local band music members. Rich in beats with a deep meaning in the lyrics, Lydia Bless has gathered a following overtime.

On “Kambikukwase”, she starts the song with a few lines in Swahili before relaying the love lyrics sang in Luganda.

Lydia Bless confesses her love to her man as she requests to giver him the keys to her heart so that they can always be together. “Kambikukwase” translates to “Let Me Give Them To You”.

The audio was produced by the talented Diggy Baur at Sabula Records. Listen to the song below:

