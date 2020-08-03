Allan Ampeire alias Allan Toniks has earned himself a spot on the long list of critics who threw shade at sports scribe-turned-politician and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana.

The multi-talented singer and instrumentalist took a dig at the Makindye West lawmaker for violating the COVID-19 guidelines that were set by health experts when he handed over Ludo board games to the youth in his constituency without observing the Coronavirus SOPs.

Taking to his Twitter account, the “Romance” singer trolled his namesake when he took a screenshot of X-FM’s tweet and captioned it with a striking comment noting how MPs need Intelligence Quotient (IQ) tests basing on the rate at which they are violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

Nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh (In Brian White voice).. at this rate, we need IQ tests for MPs. The bar should be raised yo Allan Toniks

Nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh (In brianwhite voice).. at this rate we need IQ tests for mps. The bar should be raised yo 🤦🏾🤦🏾 pic.twitter.com/dp2JNDCFzY — ALLAN TONIKS™ (@AllanToniks) August 3, 2020

Apart from Toniks, other critics mocked Hon. Ssewanyana’s act saying he was promoting gambling and idleness among the youth in his constituency.

However, when Hon. Ssewanyana was handing over the board games to the youth, he assured them of how the game is one of the way of creating jobs among the youth.

