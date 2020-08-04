Bebe Cool set to release new music and two new talents

After a long while silent, Gagamel International boss Bebe Cool reveals that he is set to release new music projects and introduce two new talents in the industry very soon.

It is very unlikely of Bebe Cool to go a whole week without saying anything, releasing a music project or coming up with a controversial post on his social media accounts.

That, however, has been the case in the past couple of months. He has not released any music since the “Wakayima” video dropped about three months ago.

The singer is now ready to come back to the scene to feed his fans with what they have been missing. He also revealed that he will be introducing two new talents.

Hi friends,been quiet but quite busy cooking alot musically. Watch out for big things dropping soon including two new talents. Posted by Bebe Cool on Monday, August 3, 2020

Nothing has been revealed yet about the new talents that Bebe Cool is set to introduce but among the new music projects could be the collaboration with Yemi Alade.

Fingers crossed!

