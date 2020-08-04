Seemingly fed up of conducting online studies while at home, Nyanzi Faith alias Felista di Superstar has politely called upon the government to donate sophisticated disinfectants to all schools in Uganda.

Her wish for government to donate disinfectants to different schools is to enable physical classes to resume and also fellow students who cannot afford data bundles, tablets or laptops to conduct online studies have their right to education.

The “Nawambye” rapper made the request as she was demonstrating how her school’s disinfectant works pretty well in that if the government can donate such machines, students will be safe from the Coronavirus disease.

I wish the government could donate this to all schools in Uganda such that studies resume immediately. Felista

Her request also comes in at the right time following complaints from different individuals of how data bundles of now days just vanish in thin air just minutes after loading.

For now, let’s wait upon the government response towards the rapper’s request as she hopes her plea can be taken in with good faith.

