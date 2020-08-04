Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has revealed how he is lately experiencing sleepless nights following the rate at which politics has been turned into a tribal battleground in the country.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss who is currently under a 14-days quarantine following his return from Cote d’Ivoire disclosed his worries and fears ahead of the looming 2021 general elections.

In his statements, the “Signal” singer stressed that whenever elections draw closer, tribalistic talk arises at a high rate and ends up being the major tool used by the politicians and in turn leaving the local people troubled and suffering.

Eddy Kenzo believes that such situations lead to break-ups amongst loved ones, business partners among other things which are left damaged because of tribalistic ideologies.

The Big Talent singer feels hurt with the way life is petering out, the change in environment and how the youths’ thoughts are only filled with selfish gains and interests.

This world is very difficult. Every time the elections come, politicians start promoting tribalism. It works for them and they get the votes but they leave us in trouble and tears. We break-up with our loved ones with whom at times we have had children with, business partners, and many more. These days I am hurting and I always experince sleepless nights due to the ever growing tribalistic talk. Imagine in 2020 the youths thoughts are filled with selfish interests thoughts. Hohooooo Libya, I think Uganda is joining. Eddy Kenzo

