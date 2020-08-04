A couple of the past days have seen local rapper Derrick Katongole a.k.a Victor Kamenyo top headlines following reports that he was on the run after defaulting 7 months’ rent arrears.

Following the reports that spread like wildfire, Victor Kamenyo came out and trashed the claims. He notes that his former landlady’s story was aimed at tarnishing and dragging his name in the dirt ahead of the 2021 elections.

The “Sirina Malala” rapper went on to claim that he did not fail to clear his rent dues and that he was no longer staying in the said premises but had left it for his friends he was taking care of.

Victor Kamenyo.

The People Power Rubaga North LC5 Lord Councilor aspirant furthermore expressed how he was hurt, ashamed and disrespected by his former landlady who uttered false and exaggerated allegations against him.

He also added that his former landlady did not only shame him but also his parents, the People Power Movement members and all those that admire and look up to him in different aspects of life.

VIDEO: ‘My former landlady is being used by mafias’, Rapper Victor Kamenyo refutes failing to pay rent. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Monday, August 3, 2020

Read Also: Victor Kamenyo goes AWOL after defaulting 7-month’s rent arrears