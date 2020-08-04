In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Princess Ruth Komuntale’s ex-husband Christopher Duke Thomas welcomed a bouncing baby boy whom he named Christian Thomas.

On 16th May 2018, Christopher had a child, Austin Thomas, with another woman after his separation with Princess Komuntale who was then just finding her foot after the devastating break up.

The newborn baby now becomes his second child since splitting with the royal princess of Tooro.

Christopher Duke Thomas and Ruth Komuntale separated in 2013 over infidelity just a year after they tied the knot in November 2012 in a highly popularized wedding ceremony.

Komuntale and Christopher Thomas on their wedding in 2012

Ruth Komuntale left Ugandan soils several years ago and settled in the US where she got a new job and a husband Phil Anthony with whom she rediscovered her happiness.

It’s safe to say that both Christopher and Ruth are doing exceptionally well in their new lives. Congratulations Duke!

Read Also: Princess Ruth Komuntale spends quality time with Phil Anthony in Las Vegas (PHOTOS)