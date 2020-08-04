Spice Diana and Bishop Muwonge continue giving with charity in Katanga

Amidst social media uproar as her critics react to her fashion statement, Spice Diana continues to showcase her charitable personality with more aid extended to the Katanga community together with Bishop Arnold Muwonge.

Last week, Wakiso-based NDE Network proprietor Bishop Arnold Muwonge together with Spice Diana donated food stuffs and other basic needs to the late dancer Sylvia Nandudu’s children in Kansanga.

On Tuesday morning, the two yet again continued their activities with more charity forwarded to Katanga, Wandegeya – a Kampala suburb where hundreds of orphans live.















The Wakiso-based Bishop currently living in the UK donated household items and food relief worth UGX 15M. The items that were supplied by Spice Diana included posho, matooke, sugar, rice, basins, cups, plates among others.

I find joy in giving back to communities that is why when Bishop Muwonge called upon me I responded with much interest. I grew up in such communities and I relate. Spice Diana

Bishop Arnold Muwonge

In his own words, Bishop Muwonge reveals that he is dedicated towards reaching out to the young less privileged children through the home he put in Wakiso.

Great gesture and it comes at a perfect time when basic needs are not as affordable as usually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

