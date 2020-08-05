After trying several times to find a better half in vain, NTV news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe has handed over the role of finding the right man to her fans.

Faridah Nakazibwe is one of the most adored females in the media industry. Her poise, character and charitable heart make her one of the most admired TV personalities in Uganda.

Add beauty to that and you have a full package that most men would wish upon their wives. Surprisingly, despite trying her luck with various men, Nakazibwe hasn’t been the luckiest as she always falls out of relationships.

She seems fed up of man-hunting and she has settled to walk down the aisle with whoever her fans and followers will choose for her. She revealed that she has already picked the venue for the wedding and only awaits a man.

The caption to Faridah Nakazibwe’s post read: “Here is the venue for my wedding. Kati ebyokunoonya omwami mbibalekedde. Bwemumufuna mumbuulire.” translated to “Here is the venue for my wedding. The selection of my husband is now up to you. Let me know when you find him.”

Well, there you have it. You can take your shot at picking the perfect match for Faridah. She is patiently waiting for the results.

Read Also: Leave women, we’re difficult to understand – Faridah Nakazibwe to Bruno K