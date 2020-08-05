Source Entertainment singer Hajjara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana strongly disagrees with the Stage Play and Public Entertainment laws that were passed to govern the creatives industry.

While on an interview with this website, the multi-award winning songstress said that the Section in the Act which requires artists to submit their content for screening before it is released is a selfish move.

She also stressed how unfair the law is since artists are very many and that it would take such a long while for all the artists’ works to be screened and verified hence stalling their plans and careers.

The other major point that she put emphasis on was the Section concerning the dress-code. The songstress says that such laws are “just stupid” because while performing, an artiste must wear what is most comfortable for them.

She also decried UPRS’ unfair treatment towards artists and how she has on several occasions contacted them asking for her royalties in vain.

