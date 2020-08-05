Kusasira is a clown, her music doesn’t even go past Makindye – Bajjo

The exchange of words between former Golden Band Production singer Catherine Kusasira and Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo, gets more interesting with each day that goes by.

The update comes through after the 2021 Nakawa Lord Mayor hopeful threw a jab at Kusasira when he described her as a “clown” whose purpose on earth he doesn’t understand can not comprehend.

He furthermore stung Kusasira claiming that she did not go to as many schools as he did.

Bajjo made the remarks while responding to Kusasira’s threats to sue him for publicly announcing his intentions on standing for the position of Nakawa Mayorship.

Catherine Kusasira is a clown who never went to school. I don’t know even her purpose on this planet. Even though you ask her to spell the word presidential advisor, she will fail. Bajjo

As if that was not enough, he also chided Kusasira’s music when he stressed that her songs do not cross past Makindye, adding that all her concerts have been flops.

Bajjo, who has for long been rumored to have sired a baby with Full Figure made the braggart statements after revealing his academic documents to the public that cemented his capability to contest for at any level.

