Ministry of ICT suspends the new art laws and regulations

The exciting news across the entertainment and creatives industry is that the new rules and regulations that had been passed to be imposed on artistes have been suspended by the ministry of ICT.

The good news was widely shared to the public by the president of the Uganda Comedians Association Bugingo Hannington after a meeting that was held today morning.

The Fun Factory director went ahead to state how their next target is now to embark on formulating solutions that will promote the creatives sector rather than those killing the industry.

The minister of ICT has suspended the Draconian Art Laws that were Passed by UCC. We are then going to Embark on a Fact-Finding solution and Get Rules and Regulations that promote our Sector and not kill it. Bugingo Hannington

Among the first people to celebrate the suspension of the laws was Comedy Store UG boss Alex Muhangi who applauded the National Cultural Forum Committee’s efforts, for fighting tooth and nail so that the laws could be suspended.

Learning that the Ministry of ICT has suspended the implementation of the laws (regulating the arts/creative industry) which we have been protesting. This is a commendable step. Alex Muhangi

Let's get it right this time. #FreeTheArts

