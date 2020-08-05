Pallaso reportedly returns Police handcuffs, freed on bond

Reports reaching our news desk reveal that Team Good Music CEO Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso returned the Police’s handcuffs and was freed on bond on Tuesday evening.

According to the information that we managed to gather, we were tipped that the “Akomererewe” singer was freed on a UGX 1,000,000 non-cash Police bond.

It is also reported that he was made to plead for over three hours until his father Mr. Gerald Mayanja intervened into his matter before the TGM singer could be set free.

Immediately after his release, Pallaso posted again on his socials for the first time in six days since he was involved in a scuffle with the security forces.

He even captioned his post as “I’m still wearing the smile you gave me”.

However, more details about his release and what he agreed upon with security officers will be coming in as we gather more details.

