After a massive explosion that happened in the capital city of Lebanon, millions of people across the world have joined in prayer for the devastated city.
On Tuesday (4th July 2020) evening, two huge explosions in Beirut’s port sent an enormous blast wave across the capital city of Lebanon, killing more than 78 people and leaving thousands injured.
The Western Asian country was sent into panic as investigations were launched to find out the cause of the explosion. People across the world immediately joined voices to pray for the Lebanese.
Below are some of the Ugandan celebrities that have joined their voices with the rest of the world to pray for Lebanon:
