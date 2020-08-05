After a massive explosion that happened in the capital city of Lebanon, millions of people across the world have joined in prayer for the devastated city.

On Tuesday (4th July 2020) evening, two huge explosions in Beirut’s port sent an enormous blast wave across the capital city of Lebanon, killing more than 78 people and leaving thousands injured.

The Western Asian country was sent into panic as investigations were launched to find out the cause of the explosion. People across the world immediately joined voices to pray for the Lebanese.

Below are some of the Ugandan celebrities that have joined their voices with the rest of the world to pray for Lebanon:

Lord have mercy on Lebanon Posted by Eddy Kenzo on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Prayers up for Lebanon 🙏🙏😟 Posted by Lydia Jazmine on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

That's not a normal explosion!!! 😭 My poor country Posted by Nader Barrak on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Oh Allah, protect Lebanon/Beirut city and its people. We pray that our Lord grants Paradise without reckoning to those… Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

