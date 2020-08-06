FreeBoy distances self from rumors of blasting ladies who deny men sex

Mandela Adams, popularly known as FreeBoy, has distanced himself from rumors making rounds that he blasts girls who deny boys sex.

The “Kwata Essimu” breakthrough artist came out to rubbish the allegations after a popular tabloid published a news headline indicating how the singer has no kind words towards girls who deny boys sex.

In a way to refute the allegations, FreeBoy took screenshots of the newspaper and captioned it the title of his brand new song “Touch Me Slow” as well as running emojis something that indicated the rumors were false.

While in a light chat with this website about the rumors, FreeBoy maintained that the allegations are baseless by cementing his point of how he always assures everyone how his girlfriend, for now, is music.

What I tell journalists during interviews about my love life is that music is my girlfriend for now. FreeBoy

Since we are not certain about FreeBoy’s love life, we will keep it to that until he feels free to open about his entanglements in the near future.

