After years of hard work, local rapper Gravity Omutujju real name Wabuyu Gereson has blessed himself with a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

Gravity Omutujju is one of the most successful artistes of this generation, with several hit songs and awards to his name. He boasts a huge fan base and he is such a performer not many people would want to miss out.

He is proudly self-made and usually makes it a point of comparison to his competitors as he claims that his success story starts from zero unlike most of them who grew up in rich families.

The rapper has often stated it in his interviews that he is the most successful person in his clan and his family and relatives are very proud of him.

On Wednesday, the Trouble Entertainment CEO took to his socials and shared the good news of how he is an owner of a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

In a post shared across his social media pages, Gravity showed off his new car with the caption: “Thank you Lord. My new girlfriend has arrived.”

Congratulations to Gravity!

