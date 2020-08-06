Rapper Daniel Kigozi alias Navio has cleared the air about a circulating video where he is seen avoiding singer Winnie Nwagi who tries to grind her back side on his groin.

In his own words, Navio explains that it all happened during a casual photo shoot. He talks about how it is not bad at all to pause for photos with a fellow artist.

The celebrated East African rapper goes on to add that he just stepped aside a bit to cheek on the photos that were being taken by the cameraman at the very moment Nwagi bent over to gyrate on his body.

.@naviomusic is the GOAT. I keep imagining @TheMithMusic in this position. The story would be totally different 😭🤣pic.twitter.com/vAh0mq6npS — Josh Ruby (@IAmJoshRuby) August 6, 2020

Nolwekyo ensonga za ka video clip ezigenda maaso. I’m here to clarify on that, it was a simple photoshoot, pausing for pics with a fellow artist wouldn’t be bad!! And I wasn’t avoiding her, I just stepped a bit to check on the photos the camera guy was taking!! Navio

The Navcorp Music boss came out to clear his name after critics had already started creating posts that seemed to be creating a cold war between the two artists.

Omuganda agamba konaaweeka tokalinda kusaaba taka!! Nolwekyo ensonga za ka video clip ezigenda maaso I'm here to… Posted by NAVIO on Thursday, August 6, 2020

