Former Swangz Avenue singer and Songwriter Zulanda Julio believes that it is now the right time for stakeholders in the Ugandan entertainment industry to demand for their own ministry.

Zulanda’s suggestion comes at a time after the National Cultural Forum (NCF) committee influenced the ministry of ICT to suspend the new stringent rules and regulations that were passed a few weeks ago.

Zulanda advises fellow creatives to push for their own ministry, one that will represent them in parliament and handle the issues concerning the entertainment industry.

My fellow creatives, we have reached a milestone in silencing a rather oppressive era that would have seen many opt out of the arts or forego their talents. Now I feel like with the same togetherness we’ve exhibited, we can demand for our own “MINISTRY” to develop further. Thanks y’all. Zulanda Julio

