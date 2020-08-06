No More Evictions | King Michael shows off premises under construction

We are excited to reveal to you that a few months from now, local singer Michael Mugwanya, popularly know as DJ Michael/King Michael, will no longer be facing evictions from his landlords anymore.

The update comes through after the singer shared photos showing off his own premises under construction and nearing completion.

The former dancehall sensational went ahead to pray to God to help him see his project through as quickly as possible so that he can survive threats of eviction from landlords.

With God nothing is impossible. So help me Lord it is never too late. King Michael

King Michael showed his house under construction after a week from the day he was threatened to be forcefully evicted from his rental over failure to clear a debt worth UGX4.8 million by his landlady.

With God nothing is impossible so help me Lord it's never too late 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Posted by Mugwanya Michael King Michael on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Read Also: King Michael faces eviction for unpaid rent arrears worth UGX4.8M