Winnie Nwagi displays long list of fans she blocked for insulting her

The whole local entertainment industry is very aware of how singer Winifred Nakawangi alias Winnie Nwagi is a no nonsense person most especially when you attack her on her social media platforms.

For the past years, she has been known for clapping back at anyone who throws an insult or shade against her. She has also blocked them off her accounts.

On Wednesday, the “Fire Dancer” singer revealed a long list of the followers and critics whom she blocked on her Instagram account.

She went ahead to dare any of her followers who wish to be blocked to try and insult or disrespect her again. She also asked everyone with negative energy never to follow people they don’t love.

U too can still join the team if u want…, All u gotta do is disrespect me and all that bs #badenergystayfaraway STOP FOLLOWING PEOPLE U DON’T LIKE Winnie Nwagi

Nwagi’s long list also features NBS TV’s KURT music analyst Anko Owen who is known for nailing his views without fear or favor.

