Catherine Kusasira continues to ridicule Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine’s leadership qualities and abilities as she explains why she thinks the 2021 presidential hopeful is not an ideal leader.

Kusasira says that she was denied the opportunity to meet the legislator on several occasions and yet she is of the opinion that a good leader should avail themselves for those that want to meet them.

She believes that she is avoided by the NUP head because of her affiliations to the NRM but that shouldn’t be how a good leader operates. For that, she does not see any leadership qualities in Bobi Wine.

I don’t see any leadership qualities in Bobi Wine. Personally, I have tried to meet him several times but my appointments are always cancelled. He is not an exemplary leader like our President. Catherine Kusasira

Kusasira is not the first public figure to widely reveal their doubts in Bobi Wine’s ability and leadership skills. A few months ago, Zari Hassan questioned Bobi’s credentials.

