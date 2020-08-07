Cindy Sanyu believes that UCC is suppressing creative arts due to politics

Just like many other artistes, Cindy Sanyu believes that the new developments in relation to the newly passed laws on public entertainment are only targeted at suppressing the creatives industry due to the involvement of several stakeholders in politics.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Communications Technology Hon. Judith Nabakooba suspended the newly passed Stage Plays and Public Entertainment laws and regulations.

The laws that have been publicly criticized as “unrealistic and draconian” have been existent since 1949 but only became active a few weeks ago and according to some artistes, the move was politically motivated.

Bobi Wine, while reacting to the new laws, revealed that they had been imposed to battle him and other artistes who had taken a big stand in contesting in the presidential race and other big positions ahead of 2021.

Several other artistes buy the Firebase singer’s opinion. During an interview on NTV Uganda, Cindy Sanyu as well noted how she believes that the laws are just a politically motivated move by UCC to suppress creative arts.

It is easy to conclude that the move by UCC is political. If it wasn’t for the recent developments in the political arena, I would think otherwise but now it is almost clear that suppression of the creative arts is politically motivated. Cindy Sanyu

What do you make of Cindy’s submission?

