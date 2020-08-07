Cindy Sanyu releases ‘Too Much’ Visuals

On her brand new song, Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu sings about how she has too much love for her lover. The visuals of “Too Much” are finally out. Watch here:

“Too Much” is off the King Herself’s album dubbed ‘Kisses At Midnight’. It’s a song in expression of how much love one has for his/her better half. Cindy dedicates the song to her man.

Written by Cindy herself, the audio was produced at Get Real studios by Morgan. She promises to be by her lover’s side no matter what is said by other people.

The visuals were directed by Jephin Films. Take a watch:

