I’m not having entanglements with Fik Fameica – Lydia Jazmine maintains

Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka has time and again maintained that she is not having any entanglements with Fresh Gang boss Shafix Walukaga alias Fik Fameica.

The “Nkubanja” singer yet again cleared any doubts about his relationship with the “Mafia” singer while speaking in an interview on Capital FM.

Lydia Jazmine went on to state that her relationship with Fik Fameica is only based on friendship.

She further reasoned that the pair are rumored to be involved in a relationship because he is currently the best male artiste with whom she relates better and more openly.

I am not having any entanglements with Fik Fameica. He is just my open friend with whom I relate to more openly. That is the only reason as to why people claim that we are having entanglements. Lydia Jazmine

When asked about her relationship with Eddy Kenzo, Lydia Jazmine maintained that they are still close friends as well though the two have taken quite long to meet.

She also heaped praise on Eddy Kenzo by stating how he is her musical dad basing on the hand he gave her in the music industry.

