Reports reaching our news desk indicates that Leone Island Music Empire Boss and 2021 Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is bedridden.

According to the information we have managed to gather, the “Valu Valu” hit maker has for the last 5 days been admitted at Nsambya Hospital where he is nursing a strange illness that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Depending on one of the photos that was shared with this website, Chameleone is seen lying on a hospital bed, seemingly in pain, with a cannula fixed on his arm.

More reports coming through indicate how Chameleone’s manager Bijou Fortunate confirmed about the singer’s deteriorating health condition.

It is furthermore reported that he is steadily improving compared to the past days when he had just been rushed to the hospital.

Yeah, I was there today. Just left but he is better than he was yesterday. Bijou Fortunate

Some critics are already referring to his situation as “political fever”. Let’s join in prayer for the singer to wish him a quick recovery!

