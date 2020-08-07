My car wasn’t gifted to me like Bebe Cool’s – Gravity Omutujju

Just after showing off his brand new vehicle – a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 – Gravity Omutujju has shot at his rival Bebe Cool whom he claims acquired a similar vehicle as a gift and rather not from his own hard work.

On Wednesday, Trouble Entertainment CEO Gravity Omutujju took to his socials and shared the good news of how he is an owner of a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

During an interview with Omulangira Dias, Gravity revealed that he needed change because the Prado he has been driving has lasted six to seven years and his job requires too much movement hence the need for a good car.

“I just felt like changing my type of transportation. Our work involves so much fashion, cars and too much movement so I got this car to enable me reach everywhere I need to. I’ve been driving a Prado for seven years so this can take me for the next ten years,” noted Gravity Omutujju.

He further revealed that his new car should not be compared to those of Eddy Kenzo, Bebe Cool and the likes because he got his through his own hard work and sweat.

I am not in that league. My car wasn’t gifted to me like Bebe’s. I’m above them because this is my car which I bought with my own money. Gravity Omutujju

The singer then urged the ghetto youths to also work hard and persevere till they make it on the big scene.

GRAVITTY NEW RIDE I'm not like Bebe Cool who brags after getting free things, GRAVITTY OMUTUJJU stings at Bebe Cool after buying a new ride Posted by RADIO 4 Uganda on Thursday, August 6, 2020

