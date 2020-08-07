Since the addition of internet-based TV service Showmax on DStv, a lot of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live sport has been at your disposal.

With many of these interesting packages now available to follow or to catch up with, we source the top 10 recommended shows you can watch on Showmax right now.

10. Euphoria

Euphoria

Adults Only: Zendaya stars in a dynamic new HBO series that follows a group of high school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship in today’s increasingly unstable world.

Stars: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman

9. Pearson

PEARSON — Pictured: Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson — (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network)

Gina Torres reprises her role as powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson in this Suits spin-off. She’s left the Big Apple behind and now has to navigate the muddy waters of Chicago’s political scene.

Stars: Kevin Bray, Eli Goree, Gina Torres

8. Passion & Power

Passion & Power

Ever since they were young, Eladio Gómez Luna and Arturo Montenegro have been archenemies. They fight each other to have full control in business and, especially, for Julia’s love.

Stars: Alejandro Gamboa, Salvador Garcini, Jorge Salinas

7. The System

The System

With nothing left to lose, a fictional terminally ill president of Kenya decides to release a report detailing the crimes and corruption of some of his most senior officials and fellow countrymen.

Stars: Jesse Kyalo, Raymond Ofula, Joseph Omari, Kenneth Ambani

6. Get Shorty

Get Shorty

A remake of the hit movie (and based on a novel), the series follows the antics of gangster Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) whose attempt at changing professions gets him tangled in a web of filmmakers and crime bosses.

Stars: Allen Coulter, Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano, Sean Bridgers

5. Halita

Halita

Halita is the story of a 19-year-old village girl forced to leave familiarity due to unavoidable necessity. When her mother Rebecca takes ill, Halita is drawn by the promise of being able to help her family but ends up as the Zamani house help.

Stars: Dimbo Atiya, Paul Apel Papel, Eddy Madaki, Boma Elamiena

4. Big Brother Naija S5: Daily Highlights

BBNaija

The drama, the Diary Room confessions, the steamy shower moments, who is in a relationship with whom? Biggie sees everything and so do you.

Hosts: Gbenga Kayode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

3. Big Brother Naija S05

BBNaija

Big Brother Naija Lockdown features strangers living in a single house outfitted with dozens of cameras and microphones providing 24 hours surveillance throughout their 71 days stay.

Hosts: Gbenga Kayode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

2. Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Stars: Lynn Shelton, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon

1. Insecure

Insecure

Two 20-something black women navigate the career and relationship challenges facing African Americans living in LA. Star and creator of the show Issa Rae has been nominated for Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.

Stars: Melina Matsoukas, Amanda Seales, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae

