Felicity shares lovely ‘Uwonakunze’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Rwandese – Ugandan based promising artist Felicity Mandela has shared the visuals to her latest love track dubbed ‘Uwonakunze’. Watch the video here first.

Listening to Felicity’s standout love song, the beautiful singer pours out her heart to her lover revealing how she deeply loves him to the extent that at times she even fails to catch sleep if a day goes by with spotting him.

She goes on heap praise upon her lover noting how the two perfectly match adding that their romance was made in heaven.

While watching the video, Felicity is seen pulling off silky romance dance moves with her video vixen as well showing romance in the video.

The song was produced by Josh SB whereas the video was shot and directed by the same person.

