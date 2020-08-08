I won’t side by you, I know how far we’ve come – Big Eye to Eddy Kenzo

Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has openly revealed that he won’t side with Big Talent Entertainment boss, Eddy Kenzo concerning the issues he raised in a leaked WhatsApp voice note pinning Bobi Wine.

According to the audio clip, Kenzo is heard stressing that whenever he calls Bobi for a chat about pressing issues that need to be seriously solved, he never picks up his calls.

Eddy Kenzo went ahead to water down Bobi Wine’s leadership credentials, before threatening how he would go to exile if Bobi Wine is announced the president of Uganda after the 2021 general elections.

Through Big Eye’s social media platforms, he told Kenzo to remember how far the pair have come before he assured him of how the NRM members only want to use them and spoil their brands.

KENZO oli muganda wange naye kweno ensonga tetugenda ku kaanya. Sigenda kukikiriza kuba manyi jetuvude ate nga wala nyo. Abasajja ba NRM bagala just kutukozesa bukozesa na ku spoilinga brand zaffe naye tebatwagala. Ngenda kukola video about this in a few hours from now. Loosely translated Kenzo you’re my brother but I won’t side with you about the issues you raised in a leaked WhatsApp audio voice note. I know how far we have come. Members of the NRM just want to use us and also spoil our brands yet they love and value us. Big Eye

KENZO oli muganda wange naye kweno ensonga tetugenda ku kaanya. Sigenda kukikiriza kuba manyi jetuvude ate nga wala nyo…. Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Friday, August 7, 2020

Read Also: “We better stand with Bobi Wine who will understand our pain as artists” – Big Eye