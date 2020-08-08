I’ll go to exile if Bobi Wine becomes the president of Uganda – Eddy Kenzo

Through a leaked WhatsApp voice note, Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo has threatened to go to exile if Kyadondo East lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine wins the 2021 presidential general elections.

The information was leaked by a one Kyazze who is heard in the voice note having a chat with the BET award winner while raising his disappointments in Bobi Wine.

According to the audio clip that has now gone viral, the “Sitya Loss” hit singer is crystal clearly heard expressing how Bobi Wine has turned himself into a ‘small god’ of sorts.

Bobi And Eddie Kenzo

He goes on to explain that Bobi Wine’s intentions are all aimed at sinking all the big artists in the entertainment industry so that he can be praised alone.

Eddy Kenzo went ahead to cement his point by accusing Bobi Wine of refusing to endorse Jose Chameleone when he went to his Kamwoya-based headquarters to pick the Lord Mayor nomination forms and instead endorsed Kabako and Kalifah AgaNaga.

However, Eddy Kenzo climaxed his rant by requesting the person he was chatting with to request Bobi Wine change his behaviors if he wants other artists to support him in his struggle.

