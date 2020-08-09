Don’t be misled by the hot pocket internet fame, It will fade away – A Pass

Singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has a simple and precise message for everyone boasting and bragging around with internet fame.

The “Wuuyo” singer advises all those bossing around with “the hot pocket fame” to go slow highlighting that it will fade away in a minute, adding that it is just a game.

Manners and respect will take you places, don’t be miss led by the hot pocket internet fame because that can fade away any second, it’s all a game. A Pass

He also cautioned everyone not to be fooled by likes and comments reasoning that some people like posts but in real sense they don’t mean it.

Don’t be fooled by likes and comments. Some people don’t like but in real sense like and others like but in actual sense don’t like. A Pass

Some people don't like but like and others like but don't like. 🤔 — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) August 9, 2020

