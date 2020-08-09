Edrisah Musuuza, better known as Eddy Kenzo, has clarified on his discharge date from the COVID-19 quarantine center as he waits for his last test results.

The Big Talent Entertainment CEO is hopeful that if all goes well, he will be discharged from the quarantine tomorrow (Monday, 10th August 2020).

On that note, the self-styled Love Nigga President went on to promise that once he is declared negative for COVID-19, he will hit the studio straight away to drop a brand new track concerning the ongoing wave on social media that he created after his WhatsApp voice note with a one Kyazze leaked on Friday night.

He has furthermore promised that before the end of the week, he will address all the issues that he uttered out in the audio clip.

I’m here waiting for the last results for Covid and if all goes well I will be going back home tomorrow. Straight up to studio. Expect new song on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. God bless you all. One love Eddy Kenzo

