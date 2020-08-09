Jose Chameleone discharged, set to receive treatment from home

On Friday, we ran a story informing the public that 2021 Kampala Lord Mayor aspirant Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone was hospitalized.

The Leone Island Music Empire boss who was recieving treatment from Nsambya hospital was reported to be ailing with kidney failure.

Apparently, the update concerning his health condition is that the “Baliwa” singer was discharged from hospital and he is currently receiving medication from home.

According to Chameleone’s spokesperson Stuart Kagoro, the most impressive update about the singer’s condition is that at the moment he can move and support himself without the aid of walking sticks.

He added that Chameleone was also advised by the health experts to take a one month rest in order to be fit for his coming busy schedule.

Let’s continue praying for Jose Chameleone’s full recovery!

