Lifestyle | News

Pallaso treats self to a brand new monster ride

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso, who was recently set free on Police bond after a scuffle he was involved in with security, has splashed a good sum of cash to purchase himself a brand new Volkswagen Golf.

The blissful news was spread by Weasel Manizo after days of speculation that the singer had intentions to buy a posh ride after surviving spending nights in the coolers.

Weasel was quick to congratulate Pallaso upon his latest achievement when he shared the news and photos of the ride on his Instagram account.

Congz Pallaso 2020 isn’t that bad yet.

Weasel
View this post on Instagram

Congz @pallasomusic 2020 isn’t that bad yet🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Weasel Goodlyfe (@weasel_manizo) on

Congratulations Pallaso!

Read Also: Gravity Omutujju shows off his new monster ride

You May Also Like

Jose Chameleone discharged, set to receive treatment from home

I’m not having entanglements with Fik Fameica – Lydia Jazmine maintains

Top 10 recommended shows on Showmax