Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso, who was recently set free on Police bond after a scuffle he was involved in with security, has splashed a good sum of cash to purchase himself a brand new Volkswagen Golf.

The blissful news was spread by Weasel Manizo after days of speculation that the singer had intentions to buy a posh ride after surviving spending nights in the coolers.

Weasel was quick to congratulate Pallaso upon his latest achievement when he shared the news and photos of the ride on his Instagram account.

Congz Pallaso 2020 isn’t that bad yet. Weasel

Congratulations Pallaso!

Read Also: Gravity Omutujju shows off his new monster ride