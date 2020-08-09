Legendary Northern Ugandan singer Beniman Mzee B (real name Bernard Ogwang) has finally been laid to rest in his eternal home.

The 2stars Entertainment boss’ passing on was announced on Tuesday 4th August, 2020 after he breathed his last following a battle with prostate cancer which had lasted almost two years years at Mulago Cancer Institute.

On his send off ceremony, the Mafia Generation Music CEO Coco Finger expressed how sad it feels losing one of the multi-talented singers in Northern Uganda who had built a huge block on Uganda’s music industry.

IT WAS THE HARDEST FEELING PUTTING YOU TO REST MY BROTHER, COMING TO TERMS WITH REALITY THAT YOU ARE GONE, RIP Beniman Mzeeb 2stars. I BELIEVE LEGENDS REST BUT NEVER DIE Coco Finger

Beniman Mzee B was popularly known for a couple of singles that he had released including Cry, Kampala, Polo Polo, Controlla among others.

He was laid to rest by family, friends and relatives.

May his soul Rest In Peace!

